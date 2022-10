Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

They can live for more than 100 years and weigh up to 250 kilograms -- Aldabra giant tortoises. Researchers have now decoded the genome of Aldabrachelys gigantea, one of only two remaining giant tortoise species worldwide. The findings will help to ensure the long-term survival of the threatened species.

