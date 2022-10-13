The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Developing self-complementary macrocycles with ingenious molecules

Virus capsids can be formed through the self-complementary assembly of a single class of protein molecules. However, mimicking nature by making higher-ordered structures from artificial molecules has proven difficult to achieve. A new assembly method can produce stable and controllable supramolecular structures, from hexamers to cuboctahedrons that include 6 and 108 monomer units, respectively, opening doors to metal-free supramolecular assemblies.

