Developing self-complementary macrocycles with ingenious molecules

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 18:56 Hits: 2

Virus capsids can be formed through the self-complementary assembly of a single class of protein molecules. However, mimicking nature by making higher-ordered structures from artificial molecules has proven difficult to achieve. A new assembly method can produce stable and controllable supramolecular structures, from hexamers to cuboctahedrons that include 6 and 108 monomer units, respectively, opening doors to metal-free supramolecular assemblies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221013145632.htm