Distinct brain networks associated with risk and resilience in depression

A new study that links the location of brain injury to levels of depression in patients following the injury has identified two distinct brain networks; one associated with increased depression symptoms and one associated with decreased depression symptoms. The large-scale study expands on previous findings and suggests that these brain networks might be potential targets for neuromodulation therapies to treat depression.

