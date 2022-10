Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 17:25 Hits: 2

Researchers recently published a study looking at land use changes from the past and the importance of taking factors such as socio-economic development and the dynamic nature of coastal environments into consideration to make these areas more resilient to climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221012132552.htm