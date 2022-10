Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

A newly released State of the Birds report for the United States reveals a tale of two trends, one hopeful, one dire. Long-term trends of waterfowl show strong increases where investments in wetland conservation have improved conditions for birds and people. But data show birds in the United States are declining overall in every other habitat -- forests, grasslands, deserts, and oceans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221012132700.htm