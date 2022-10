Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Research shows that wild bees may be just as happy visiting woodland tree tops as they are among the flowers at ground level. The shaded interiors of woodlands are generally considered a poor habitat for sun-loving bees. But a new study reveals that a diverse community of wild bees are active high up above the shade -- among the trees' branches and foliage in the sunlit woodland canopy.

