Flatworm-inspired medical adhesives stop blood loss

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022

Every year around 2 million people die worldwide from hemorrhaging or blood loss. Uncontrolled hemorrhaging accounts for more than 30% of trauma deaths. To stop the bleeding, doctors often apply pressure to the wound and seal the site with medical glue. But what happens when applying pressure is difficult or could make things worse? Or the surface of the wound is too bloody for glue? Drawing inspiration from nature, researchers have developed a medical adhesive that could save lives, modeled after structures found in marine animals like mussels and flatworms.

