Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022

Researchers have developed an automatic drawing machine that uses pens and pencils to draw metamaterials -- artificially engineered composite materials that derive their properties from patterned microstructure -- onto paper. They demonstrated the new approach by using it to make three metamaterials that can manipulate the microwave region of the electromagnetic spectrum.

