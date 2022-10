Articles

As more patients with cancer have their tumors genomically profiled, and more therapies targeting genomic alterations enter clinical trials, the task of connecting patients to trials for which they are eligible can be especially challenging. A computer platform makes the matching process both easier and faster, its designers report in a new study.

