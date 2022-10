Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Ecosystem scientists and policy experts are calling for a scientific approach to nature-based climate solutions in the United States. The report is the result of dozens of scientists and policy experts gathering in Washington, D.C., in June to confront the consequences of climate change and ensure scientific footing for nature-based climate solutions.

