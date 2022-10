Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Scientists have shown that it is possible to spot signs of brain impairment in patients as early as nine years before they receive a diagnosis for one of a number of dementia-related diseases. The team analyzed data from the UK Biobank and found impairment in several areas, such as problem solving and number recall, across a range of conditions.

