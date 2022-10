Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 20:12 Hits: 1

Scientists have engineered duckweed to produce high yields of oil. The team added genes to one of nature's fastest growing aquatic plants to 'push' the synthesis of fatty acids, 'pull' those fatty acids into oils, and 'protect' the oil from degradation. Such oil-rich duckweed could be easily harvested to produce biofuels or other bioproducts.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221011161223.htm