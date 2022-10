Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 16:40 Hits: 1

The Swedish climate activist said it would be a "bad idea" for Germany to focus on coal when nuclear power plants were already in place. German politicians looking to extend the running times pounced on the comments.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/greta-thunberg-germany-making-mistake-by-ditching-nuclear-power-for-coal/a-63406732?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss