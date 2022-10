Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 15:53 Hits: 6

Researchers have discovered a novel, non-invasive way to measure blood flow to the brains of newborn children at the bedside -- a method that has the potential to enhance diagnosis and treatment across medicine, a new study suggests.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221010115344.htm