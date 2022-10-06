The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why some countries are leading the shift to green energy

A new study identifies the political factors that allow some countries to lead in adopting cleaner sources of energy while others lag behind. By analyzing how different countries responded to the current energy crisis and to the oil crisis of the 1970s, the study reveals how the structure of political institutions can help or hinder the shift to clean energy. The findings offer important lessons as governments race to limit the impacts of climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221006141452.htm

