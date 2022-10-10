Researchers find tumor microbiome interactions may identify new approaches for pancreatic cancer treatment

Articles

Investigators have examined the microbiome of pancreatic tumors and identified particular microorganisms at single cell resolution that are associated with inflammation and with poor survival. According to the researchers, these microorganisms may be new targets for earlier diagnosis or treatment of pancreatic cancer, which is the fourth leading cause of cancer death for both men and women in the United States.

