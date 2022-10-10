The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Researchers find tumor microbiome interactions may identify new approaches for pancreatic cancer treatment

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Investigators have examined the microbiome of pancreatic tumors and identified particular microorganisms at single cell resolution that are associated with inflammation and with poor survival. According to the researchers, these microorganisms may be new targets for earlier diagnosis or treatment of pancreatic cancer, which is the fourth leading cause of cancer death for both men and women in the United States.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221010115335.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version