Turning the spotlight on cells in tissues so RNA can tell their story

A new advance overcomes present limitations in spatial transcriptomics with a DNA nanotechnology-driven method called 'Light-Seq.' Light-Seq allows researchers to 'geotag' the full repertoire of RNA sequences with unique DNA barcodes exclusive to a few cells of interest. These target cells are selected using light under a microscope via a fast and effective photocrosslinking process, and their RNAs made available to next-generation sequencing with the help of a new DNA nanotechnology-driven technique. This entire process can then be repeated for different cell populations in the same sample.

