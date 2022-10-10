Common approach to demystify black box AI not ready for prime time

Articles

Monday, 10 October 2022

Clinical AI tools hold the promise to transform the practice of medicine, but lack of transparency in some tools is an ongoing challenge. One way to demystify black-box AI reasoning is the use of heat maps that 'explain' how an AI tool made a diagnosis based on a specific clinical image. A new study suggests that heat maps underperform human clinicians, are not ready for prime time and should be refined before wider adoption in clinical practice.

