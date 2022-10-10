The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Common approach to demystify black box AI not ready for prime time

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Clinical AI tools hold the promise to transform the practice of medicine, but lack of transparency in some tools is an ongoing challenge. One way to demystify black-box AI reasoning is the use of heat maps that 'explain' how an AI tool made a diagnosis based on a specific clinical image. A new study suggests that heat maps underperform human clinicians, are not ready for prime time and should be refined before wider adoption in clinical practice.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221010115417.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version