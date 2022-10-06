The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Impact that killed the dinosaurs triggered 'mega-earthquake' that lasted weeks to months

66 million years ago, a 10-kilometer asteroid hit Earth, triggering the extinction of the dinosaurs. New evidence suggests that the Chicxulub impact also triggered an earthquake so massive that it shook the planet for weeks to months after the collision. The amount of energy released in this 'mega-earthquake' is estimated at 1023 joules, which is about 50,000 times more energy than was released in the magnitude 9.1 Sumatra earthquake in 2004.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221006160638.htm

