Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 15:21 Hits: 4

Researchers have observed that the length of daylight hours impacts opioid receptor levels in brown fat. When daylight hours shorten, the receptor activity levels elevate. A similar phenomenon also takes place in the brain. Both phenomena help people and animals in the adaptation to seasonal changes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221007112106.htm