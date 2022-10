Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 15:21 Hits: 3

Researchers mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin, the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell's nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221007112116.htm