Optical foundations illuminated by quantum light

Despite being considered well established, the physics of optical waves have some fundamental aspects, which are still under debate. One of these effects, the anomalous behavior of focused light fields, has now been investigated in a new light, a quantum light. Researchers have shown that quantum light with a well-defined photon number behaves differently to standard focused laser beams. This finding both deepens understanding of the phenomena and enables super-sensitive distance measurements.

