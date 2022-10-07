The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Novel navigation strategies for microscopic swimmers

Autonomous optimal navigation of microswimmers is in fact possible, as researchers have recently shown. In contrast to the targeted navigation of boats, the motion of swimmers at the microscale is strongly disturbed by fluctuations. The researchers now described a navigation strategy for microswimmers that does not need an external interpreter. Their findings may contribute to the understanding of transport mechanisms in the microcosm as well as to applications such as targeted drug delivery.

