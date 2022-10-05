Particle radioactivity linked to pollution-associated heart attack and stroke death

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 12:40 Hits: 2

Particle radioactivity, a characteristic of air pollution that reflects the colorless, odorless gas radon found in fine particulate matter (PM2.5) air pollution, increased the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, especially from heart attack or stroke, according to findings of a new study. Particle radioactivity appeared to enhance the toxicity of PM2.5 and its dangerous consequences. More research focused on reducing particle radioactivity in the environment may lead to more targeted, cost-effective air quality regulations that may help to reduce cardiovascular disease-related deaths, researchers said.

