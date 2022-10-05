A new route to evolution: How DNA from our mitochondria works its way into our genomes

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

Scientists have shown that in one in every 4,000 births, some of the genetic code from our mitochondria -- the 'batteries' that power our cells -- inserts itself into our DNA, revealing a surprising new insight into how humans evolve. Researchers show that mitochondrial DNA also appears in some cancer DNA, suggesting that it acts as a sticking plaster to try and repair damage to our genetic code.

