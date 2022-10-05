Norovirus link to Crohn's disease may point to new therapies

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 15:19 Hits: 2

A new study may have solved a mystery surrounding Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel illness where immune defenses, meant to attack invading microbes, instead mistakenly target the body's own digestive tract. Norovirus, a common infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea, is one of several viruses and bacteria thought to trigger disease onset in Crohn's patients, but the field does not know why.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221005111916.htm