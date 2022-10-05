The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Norovirus link to Crohn's disease may point to new therapies

Category: Environment Hits: 2

A new study may have solved a mystery surrounding Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel illness where immune defenses, meant to attack invading microbes, instead mistakenly target the body's own digestive tract. Norovirus, a common infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea, is one of several viruses and bacteria thought to trigger disease onset in Crohn's patients, but the field does not know why.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221005111916.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version