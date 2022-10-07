The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

How cattle ranchers in Brazil cope with weather shocks

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Agricultural producers around the world must adapt to changing weather patterns. Much research has focused on mitigation strategies for crop production, but livestock producers face unique challenges. A new study looks at how cattle ranchers in Brazil respond to climate change in the Amazon. Previous research shows the dry season is increasing up to 0.6 days per year. This puts more stress on animals, and ranchers are more likely to sell their cattle early.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221007085718.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version