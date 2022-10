Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 13:00 Hits: 2

In What If? 2, Randall Munroe explains that evading gravity can reduce your weight—but let’s do the math to see how far you have to go.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/how-far-would-you-have-to-tunnel-underground-to-lose-20-pounds/