Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

Researchers have reported that nitrate accumulated in soil bordering streams plays an important role in the increase of nitrate levels in stream water when it rains. Their findings may help reduce nitrogen pollution and improve water quality in downstream bodies of water, such as lakes and nearshore waters.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221005111919.htm