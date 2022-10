Articles

Thursday, 06 October 2022

Some estimates of Antarctica's total contribution to sea-level rise may be over- or underestimated, after researchers detected a previously unknown source of ice loss variability. The researchers identified distinct, seasonal movements in the flow of land-based ice draining into George VI Ice Shelf -- a floating platform of ice roughly the size of Wales -- on the Antarctic Peninsula.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221006092307.htm