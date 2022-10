Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 13:23 Hits: 1

Low concentrations of cetylpyridinium chloride, an antimicrobial agent present in mouthwashes, inhibit the infectivity of four variants of SARS-CoV-2, according to a recent study.

