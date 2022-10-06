Discovering new cancer treatments in the 'dark matter' of the human genome

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 20:28 Hits: 1

Researchers have developed a screening method to discover new drug targets for cancer treatment in the so-called 'Dark Matter' of the genome. They applied their method to non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the greatest cancer killer for which effective therapies are urgently sought. They could show that inhibiting identified targets could greatly slow down cancer growth, and their method is adaptable to other cancers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221006162841.htm