The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Discovering new cancer treatments in the 'dark matter' of the human genome

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Researchers have developed a screening method to discover new drug targets for cancer treatment in the so-called 'Dark Matter' of the genome. They applied their method to non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the greatest cancer killer for which effective therapies are urgently sought. They could show that inhibiting identified targets could greatly slow down cancer growth, and their method is adaptable to other cancers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221006162841.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version