Multiple health benefits of b-type procyanidin-rich foods like chocolate and apples consumed in right amounts

Procyanidins are a class of polyphenols (plant metabolites) that are abundantly found in nature. The B-type procyanidins are one of the most commonly consumed catechin oligomers in the human diet. Previous studies have shown both the long-term and single-dose advantages of B-type procyanidins on human metabolism, circulation, and the nervous system. Now researchers review the hormetic effects of B-type procyanidins exerted on the primary target organ, the gut, via activation of the central nervous system.

