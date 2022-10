Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

In the brain of adult mammals neural stem cells ensure that new nerve cells, i.e. neurons, are constantly formed. This process, known as adult neurogenesis, helps mice maintain their sense of smell. A research team recently discovered a second stem cell population in the mouse brain, which is primarily involved in the production of new neurons in the olfactory bulb of adult mice.

