Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

Synthetic biology strives to achieve robust control of biological processes in order to create designer organisms for a variety of industrial, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. Researchers have developed RNA origami sponges and CRISPR-based regulators for advanced genetic control of enzymatic pathways in microorganisms to improve production of valuable biochemicals.

