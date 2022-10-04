The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Helping our heroes: Time-restricted eating improves health of firefighters

Scientists conducted a clinical trial and found that time-restricted eating improved measures of health and wellbeing in firefighters. The lifestyle intervention only required the firefighters to eat during a 10-hour window and did not involve skipping meals. The new findings may also have implications for shift workers, such as military personnel; health care, food service, and transportation professionals; telecommunications staff; and new parents, whose schedules often mimic shift work when caring for a new baby.

