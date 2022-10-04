'Kipferl': Guiding the defense against jumping genes

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 17:43 Hits: 0

Researchers describe how different types of repetitive DNA elements are controlled by the same silencing mechanism in fruit fly ovaries. Central to their findings is an uncharacterized protein that the researchers named 'Kipferl', which ensures the effective control of jumping genes. The findings suggest that different selfish elements compete for the host genome defense system and that Kipferl might be the first of a series of similarly acting molecules yet to be uncovered.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221004134356.htm