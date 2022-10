Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 03 October 2022 20:45 Hits: 7

Robotics and wearable devices might soon get a little smarter with the addition of a stretchy, wearable synaptic transistor. The device works like neurons in the brain to send signals to some cells and inhibit others in order to enhance and weaken the devices' memories.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221003164518.htm