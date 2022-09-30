The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Exploring Jupiter's moon, Europa, possible with silicon-germanium transistor technology

Europa is more than just one of Jupiter's many moons -- it's also one of most promising places in the solar system to look for extraterrestrial life. Under 10 kilometers of ice is a liquid water ocean that could sustain life. But with surface temperatures at -180 Celsius and with extreme levels of radiation, it's also one of the most inhospitable places in the solar system. Exploring Europa could be possible in the coming years thanks to new applications for silicon-germanium transistor technology research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220930163205.htm

