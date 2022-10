Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 01 October 2022 14:43 Hits: 4

Pacific island nations suffered severe depopulation from introduced diseases as a consequence of contact with European vessels, a new study shows. The research indicates population declines were a lot larger than previously thought and shows a big reassessment of the impact of globalization in the 19th century.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221001104309.htm