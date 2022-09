Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 00:36 Hits: 3

At RE:WIRED Green, scientist Sylvia Earle and climate activist Sophia Kianni discussed ways younger and older generations can work together to face the crisis.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/rewired-2022-gideon-lichfield-sylvia-earle-sophia-kianni/