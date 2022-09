Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 17:35 Hits: 2

Astronomers may have discovered the ancient chemical remains of the first stars to light up the Universe. Using an innovative analysis of a distant quasar observed by the 8.1-meter Gemini North telescope on Hawai'i, the scientists found an unusual ratio of elements that, they argue, could only come from the debris produced by the all-consuming explosion of a 300-solar-mass first-generation star.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220929133505.htm