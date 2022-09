Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 19:30 Hits: 0

Tiny nets woven from DNA strands can ensnare the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19, lighting up the virus for a fast-yet-sensitive diagnostic test -- and also impeding the virus from infecting cells, opening a new possible route to antiviral treatment, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220923153040.htm