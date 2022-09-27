An ocean inside Earth? Water hundreds of kilometers down

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 00:07 Hits: 0

The transition zone between the Earth's upper and lower mantle contains considerable quantities of water, according to an international study. The research team analyzed a rare diamond formed 660 meters below the Earth's surface using techniques including Raman spectroscopy and FTIR spectrometry. The study confirmed something that for a long time was only a theory, namely that ocean water accompanies subducting slabs and thus enters the transition zone. This means that our planet's water cycle includes the Earth's interior.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220926200712.htm