Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 08:30 Hits: 1

Residents of the island territory still suffer power and water outages from this month's Hurricane Fiona, along with damage lingering from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/09/29/as-ian-batters-florida-puerto-ricans-fear-being-forgotten-00059377