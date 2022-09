Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 13:48 Hits: 0

With electric vehicles sales soaring worldwide, potential buyers are not just weighing up the price tag, but also the logistics and expense of charging the planet-friendly cars. A new study shows households with solar panels and batteries will be the big winners.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220928094838.htm