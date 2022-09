Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 00:07 Hits: 0

A new study assessing 91 African carnivores to identify gaps in capacity necessary for their conservation found that many species that are currently classified as 'least concern' on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species had high percentages of their range at risk of contraction.

