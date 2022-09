Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 14:23 Hits: 0

Twelve years after an oil spill coated nearly 35 miles of the Kalamazoo River, new research confirms that turtles rehabilitated in the aftermath of the disaster had high long-term survival rates.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220927102327.htm