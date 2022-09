Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 16:00 Hits: 0

A global fungal pandemic wiped out amphibians, destroyed biodiversity, and ultimately increased human illness. Now a second similar pathogen is on the way.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/the-fungus-that-killed-frogs-and-led-to-a-surge-in-malaria/