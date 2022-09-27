The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The neighbors of the caliph: Archaeologists uncover ancient mosaics on the shore of the Sea of Galilee

With the help of geomagnetic surface surveys and subsequent hands-on digging, an excavation team has revealed new insights into the area in which the caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya was built on the shores of the Sea of Galilee. According to these findings, there had already been a settlement occupied by Christian or Jewish inhabitants in the immediate vicinity long before the palace was built.

