The neighbors of the caliph: Archaeologists uncover ancient mosaics on the shore of the Sea of Galilee

Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022

With the help of geomagnetic surface surveys and subsequent hands-on digging, an excavation team has revealed new insights into the area in which the caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya was built on the shores of the Sea of Galilee. According to these findings, there had already been a settlement occupied by Christian or Jewish inhabitants in the immediate vicinity long before the palace was built.

